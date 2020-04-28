It's not common fever, it affects lungs, Pawan Kalyan satires over YS Jagan's remarks on COVID-19

The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's remarks over the coronavirus saying that we had to live with coronavirus has raged a criticism from opposition. Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu has fumed at Jagan Mohan Reddy for his comments on COVID-19 saying it is just a common fever. Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also joined the party in taking on Jagan Mohan Reddy over his remarks on COVID-19. "It is clear that corona is not a common fever, it is a pandemic," Pawan Kalyan tweeted.

In his Twiter handle, the actor turned politician wrote, "COVID-19 (Corona) Not just a regular fever we all think; Case studies in China, revealing, causing major lung damage to COVID- 19 patients, according to Science news."

Speaking to the media on Monday, CM Jagan said, "No matter how many measures the state government has taken, it is not possible to curb the corona; we had to live with Corona in the coming days as well, " All these are curable diseases like swing flu and etc. he added.

On the other hand, the last 24 hours in the Andhra Pradesh has tested 5783 samples where 82 new cases found to be positive taking the tally to 1259. Of these, 258 were recovered and discharged. 31 people have died while the number of people currently receiving treatment at Corona Isolation Centers stands at 970. A total of 332 cases have been reported in Kurnool district so far followed by Guntur 254 and 223 in Krishna districts respectively.