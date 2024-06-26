Jagadeeswar bags bronze at national-level fencing championship

Ongole: Prakasam district Fencing Association general secretary G Naveen announced that Jampani Jagadeeswar from the Prakasam district won a bronze medal in the 6th Under-10 national-level championship.

Naveen said that the 6th Under-10 national-level championship for the boys and girls was held at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Cuttack of Odisha recently.

He said that Jagadeeswar won the bronze medal in the Foil Boys category. The AP Fencing Association president and the Prakasam District Fencing Association founder V Nageswara Rao said that they completed 25 years of association in the district, and trained thousands of candidates in fencing. He appreciated the national-level medal winner Jagadeeswar, and coach D Raju for their performance.