Jagan accused of denying political benefits to BCs : Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of suppressing and targetting the backward classes in the state by cancelling and depriving them of huge benefits under 35 government programmes.

Naidu asserted that it was only during the TDP government that a strong foundation was laid for the overall development of the BCs in the socio-economic spheres. The YSRCP was not extending even half of the total programmes that were implemented by the TDP. The ruling party was using the BCs as a vote bank only while suppressing them politically in every possible way.

Addressing a meeting with party BC leaders, the TDP chief said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had done a great injustice to the backward classes by cutting short their political reservations. Whereas, the TDP made all out efforts to strengthen the BC leaders at various levels from the beginning. The political reservations were provided aimed at ensuring the overall development of the backward classes.

The TDP chief said that key posts like the TTD chairman and APIIC chairman were given to the BCs during the TDP rule.

He said that the present CM has given all top posts to his own social group while giving non-priority and insignificant corporation posts to the backward classes leaders. BCs lost importance in the appointments of university VCs, search committees, advisors, TTD board and electricity reforms boards. Over 80 castes having less than 2,000 population were deprived of their corporations.

He slammed the Chief Minister for implementing his own personal agenda through volunteers up to the village level. The BCs were being divided along political lines. Nethanna Nestham was given only 70,000 while all others were deprived of this. A weaver committed suicide in Madanapalle on the Handloom Day itself. The TDP would do justice to all those BCs who were harassed and deprived of their benefits.

The TDP chief told the party leaders that plans were made to extend all sorts of support to the BCs by forming an exclusive federation. Political opportunities would be created in the 56 corporations by identifying BCs at the assembly segment and mandal levels. All steps would be taken to enhance representation of all the 139 BC castes.