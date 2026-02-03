Jagan accuses Naidu govt of anarchy, warns of public rebellion

Vijayawada: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, accusing the government of encouraging violence and intimidation against opposition leaders.

Reacting to the recent attacks on the houses of former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh, Jagan alleged that the incidents reflected “anarchy and barbaric rule” in the state.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, Jagan said Naidu was under the illusion that such acts would instil fear among political opponents. “You set fire to the houses of Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh and think you have created fear through these heinous acts. This is your delusion. Remember, Chandrababu, you have actually set fire to your own government,” he said.

Jagan connected the incidents to the Tirumala laddu ghee controversy and recent reports by central agencies. He said laboratories such as the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) had exposed what he called the government’s “false allegations”.

“When Central government laboratories proved your accusations wrong and people questioned your mistakes, you could not digest it. That frustration has now turned into violence,” Jagan alleged. He claimed that instead of accepting facts, the ruling party was resorting to intimidation.

Describing the attacks as a dangerous sign for democracy, the YSRCP chief said the burning of opposition leaders’ houses symbolised “jungle raj” in Andhra Pradesh. “The fire set to their houses reflects anarchy and barbaric governance. The flames lit against democracy will eventually burn down your own government,” he warned. Jagan said public anger was steadily rising and would soon erupt against the ruling dispensation. “In the coming days, the flames of people’s anger will reduce your government to ashes,” he said. Issuing a direct warning to Chief Minister Naidu, Jagan said history had repeatedly shown that governments which relied on force and intimidation never survived. “In a democracy, the hand that lights the fire of violence will inevitably get burned. Anarchic rule will come to an end. The jungle raj you created will be buried,” he wrote. He also asserted that political power gained through fear would not last and that democratic resistance would ultimately prevail.