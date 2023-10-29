Jagan betrayed weaker sections, alleges TDP

Srikakulam: YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy betrayed people of BC, SC, ST, Minority communities, alleged TDP leaders. Party Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency vice-president P M J Babu, farmers’ cell state secretary Sinthu Sudhakar, Srikakulam city president Madarapu Venkatesh and others released wallposters and pamphlets listing the failures of the YSRCP government in chronological order here on Saturday.

The TDP leaders alleged that one lakh backlog posts are yet to be filled, YSRCP leaders had encroached 14 Lakhs acre belonging to various religious trusts and organisations and the government supplied poor quality and spurious liquor that claimed 30,000 lives in the state rendering their families orphans.

They said the TDP government had designed and implemented a total of 120 different welfare schemes for various sections but Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled all of them thus leaving the poor and weaker sections in lurch.

They warned that the CM and the ruling party leaders will pay a heavy price for their betrayal and brutal activities. Party leaders K Suseela, S V Ramana, P Vijayaram, K Ramu and others were also present.