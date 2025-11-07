Jagan calls on youth to grow like Tulasi plants in politics

Tadepalli: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon students and youth to grow like Tulasi plants in politics — with purity, integrity, and steady growth. Addressing the YSRCP student wing’s state-level meeting at the party’s central office here, he emphasised that the present generation — the ‘Gen Z’ youth — holds the power to shape the political future of the nation.

“This is the era of social media, and youth are its driving force. The future is in your hands. The government that comes to power depends on how you decide. That is the power of youngsters,” Jagan remarked.

Jagan told the gathering that politics must begin with moral foundations during student life. “You must become leaders whom people take pride in, the kind of leader whose name makes others raise their collars with respect. Only when we have that character will we earn true honour,” he said.

Highlighting the education reforms introduced during his tenure, Jagan said his government brought revolutionary changes to make government schools on par with private institutions. Jagan criticised the current coalition government for reversing progress in education. “English medium, TOEFL classes, tabs, and nutritious mid-day meals are all discontinued. Fee reimbursements worth over Rs 6,400 crore are pending, forcing poor students to drop out,” he said.

Jagan strongly condemned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to privatise government medical colleges. He announced that the YSRCP will launch a one-crore signature campaign and rallies across all Assembly constituencies on November 12.

YSRCP student wing president Panuganti Chaitanya, zonal working presidents A Ravichandra and others participated in the meeting.