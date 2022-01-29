Jagan for States' say in deputing officers to Centre

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while welcoming the proposal of the Centre to amend the IAS (cadre) Rules, 1954, felt that the decision to send officers on deputation should be with the State Government as they would be in a better position to assess who can be spared for deputation to the Centre.

The Chief Minister in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said if important officers handling certain key departments and programmes are suddenly transferred it would affect governance.

The Chief Minister said if the State has to immediately relieve an officer upon the orders of the Central government, such an untimely change in the leadership of a department in the State would derail ongoing critical projects. He said such sudden deputation orders without his/her willingness will affect the personal lives of such officers considering their families, children and their education.

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to reconsider the proposal and retain the existing process of requiring State Governments to issue NOCs to officers going on deputation to the Central government.