Jagan mortgaged AP's interests for relief from personal cases, alleges Lokesh

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday expressed concern that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has mortgaged the overall interests of Andhra Pradesh and its future to the Central government just for relief from his personal cases.



Lokesh accused the Chief Minister of having betrayed the people of the State once again by not bringing pressure on the Centre for giving funds and projects. It seemed the Chief Minister has become content with relief from the investigation in his uncle's murder case but not bothered about the State's future.

In a statement here, Lokesh pointed out that the YSRCP has got over 28 MPs now in the Parliament and yet it was not raising its voice on the Special Category Status or any of the promises which were made to the State at the time of the Reorganisation. Jagan told the people that he would force the Centre to give Special Status if his party was given 25 MP seats. He failed to live up to his promise.

Lokesh deplored that the promises made to Andhra Pradesh were being bartered one by one for the Chief Minister's own personal favours in his 31 cases. All the 28 MPs that the YSRCP had now were mortgaged to the Centre. The AP Reorganisation promises were traded for the Viveka murder case. There are no Central funds now as this was also a sort of trade-off for allotting Jagan's co-accused officers to AP.

Decrying the YSRCP's heartless policies, Lokesh blamed that the Chief Minister has totally surrendered to the Centre without any moral courage to speak for Andhra Pradesh and its people's welfare and development. The whole State is being damaged just for granting 'once chance' to YSRCP though it had no credibility and experience. Since coming to power, Jagan was just exchanging the State's interests in return for his personal benefits.