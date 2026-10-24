Jagan Offers Lotus Pond House for Anjali’s Wedding

The family war in the family of YSRCP chief Y S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to be getting more intense. While his sister Y S Sharmila, wanted to perform her daughter Anjali’s marriage in the Yelahanka house of Y S Jaganmohan Reddy in Bengaluru, Jagan has refused to permit her on grounds of a threat to his security.

In a letter to Sharmila, he said that he was overwhelmed that his niece was getting married. He said that despite the differences that had cropped up between them during the past seven years, he wishes Anjali a happy life filled with love and affection.

He expressed surprise that Sharmila was insisting in performing the marriage at his Bengaluru house despite his objections. He said he was at present staying there with his family and performing the marriage there would draw avoidable public attention. “Ultimately, this is my home, and I want to ensure the safety of myself and my family. I have already conveyed my concerns regarding security and personal privacy to you,” he said in the letter.

“It has hurt me that you have decided to proceed without taking my objections into account. I once again request you to consider my circumstances and views and choose another venue for the wedding.

Jagan suggested that Sharmila could organise a destination wedding in some convention centre, as she had done when her son got married or alternatively use his Lotus Pond house in Hyderabad for the purpose. He said the offer to use his house in Hyderabad was still open.

“I sincerely wish for Anjali’s wedding to be a special day in her life, one that she will remember with great happiness in the years to come. I want to make every reasonable effort possible to ensure that. I also request you to understand my perspective on this matter,” Jagan said in the letter.



