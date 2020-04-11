Jagan suggests Modi to continue lockdown at COVID19 affected 81 mandals only in AP

Amaravati: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested continue lockdown at the 81 Mandals out of 676 in the State, which are identified as COVID19 affected, during a video conference with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Out of the 676 Mandals, 37 are declared as red zones and 44 as orange zones. The balance of 595 mandals did not affect with the virus and hence suggested the lockdown would be continued in the affected 81 mandals only.

Effective steps are being taken under Centre guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19. The State has identified 141 containment clusters.

The Chief Minister informed that the State machinery has been effectively fighting with the virus and putting all efforts to contain it. He hoped that the situation of the pandemic may come into control. On the other hand, he requested the centre's support in further strengthening the infrastructure. He explained the distress causing due to lockdown in industrial, agriculture, aqua and other sectors.

Jagan explained the effective implementation of lockdown with human touch in the State to check the pandemic and said any decision by the Centre would be fully endorsed but at the same time opined that the wheel of the economy should keep moving irrespective of its pace.

State government screened 1.4 crore people and a workforce of 2,61,216 village and ward volunteers, 40,000 Asha workers, 20,200 ANMs are constantly monitoring the situation at field level in identifying the COVID-19 cases. About 3000 medical personnel are providing services. The State set up one COVID-19 hospital in each of the 13 districts besides isolation centres with 26,000 beds, the Chief Minister told the Prime Minister.

Besides four dedicated four hospitals for COVID19, the State will also set up 78 hospitals, Jagan informed.

As the economic activity should go on, we are of the opinion to implement lockdown in red zones and provide a helping hand to farmers who have to sell their rabi crop, he said.

Agricultural and allied fields like aquaculture and horticulture are being badly affected with farmers unable to sell the Rabi crop as transport has come to a halt. Godowns are full and storage is a problem.

On the industrial front, fixed costs would be a burden. Of the 1.04 lakh units only 7, 250 units are functioning. Daily wage earners, farmhands people from the unorganized sector are badly hit by lockdown, Chief Minister revealed.

However, at this hour we have to stand united in the fight against COVID-19 and we will follow your strategy and guidelines, he maintained.