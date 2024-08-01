Jagan to meet GVMC corporators today, to prod them not to lose grip on civic body

Visakhapatnam : Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is paying special attention towards the forthcoming Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) standing committee elections.

Even as the YSRCP has a scope to win in the elections, the equations are likely to change because of the alliance government being in power.

So far, public representatives of the YSRCP bagged both the GVMC standing committee membership and MLC posts. Even the Mayoral post was secured by the YSRCP. If they slip away from the YSRCP’s grip, the party is likely to become weaker.



Already, an army of corporators switched loyalties to the alliance government. In the future, the count is likely to go up. Keeping the changing political scenario in view, Jagan Mohan Reddy is considering measures to prevent further loss to the party.

As part of it, the former CM invited corporators to a meeting with him on Thursday, August 1, with him.

As long as he was the chief minister, even MLAs and MLCs could rarely get an opportunity to meet Jagan Mohan Reddy. With the sudden development, corporators, who are all set to meet the former CM, express surprise over the invite.

More than 30 GVMC corporators of the YSRCP are heading to Vijayawada, boarding two buses on Wednesday night. As long as the YSRCP government existed in AP, the party’s local body members have been elected in the GVMC standing committee elections unanimously.

After the formation of alliance government, the YSRCP is alertnot to lose its grip over the GVMC as well as the local body MLC post.



In order to encourage the party members and guide them to win again in the standing committee elections scheduled on August 7, Jagan Mohan Reddy is holding a meeting with the GVMC corporators on Thursday.

