Jagananna Colonies will be developed as modern townships: Audimulapu Suresh

Markapuram: Jagananna Colonies in the State will be provided with modern facilities and infrastructure to develop them as townships, said Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh on Sunday. The Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the houses in the Jagananna colony at Medapi village in Tripurantakam mandal. Speaking at the programme, the Minister said that the distribution of housing plots is continuing and Jagananna Colonies will provide their own home to the poor people. He said that the Chief Minister has provided his sisters with an asset worth Rs 5lakh in the form of the house, and assured that the government will provide sand for free and cement at a 50 per cent subsidy for the construction. He said that Jagananna Colonies are being constructed in 35 layouts with about 3000 plots in the Yerragondapalem Assembly constituency, and they could be provided with social buildings, electricity, underground drainage, CC roads etc. He assured that he will take the request of the public to increase funding for construction of the houses by poor to the Chief Minister's notice and see it discussed in the Cabinet meeting for a favourable decision.

The Education Minister praised YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said that the CM cemented his place in history as the Chief Minister with human values. He said that the Chief Minister took the daring decision to appoint nearly 2,000 candidates from DSC 2008 as teachers, and a GO will be issued in two days.

He said that the Chief Minister introduced English medium teaching in the government schools to help the children from poor and weaker sections also aim for higher education. He said that the government is also developing the schools on par with the private schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme.