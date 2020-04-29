Jagananna Deevena, a boon to poor students: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving for the development of education, health and agriculture sectors by allocating adequate funds. Jagannanna Deevena scheme will be a boon to poor students studying in private educational institutions for which the Chief Minister has already released Rs.4,000 crore towards fee reimbursement and Rs.1880 crore for clearing the pending fee dues to the private colleges, he said.



Narayana Swamy participated in CM's video conference held at Collectorate here on Tuesday along with District Collector N B Gupta, Joint Collector 2 V R Chandramouli and others.

Addressing media persons, he said that Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced several schemes for the welfare of students and BPL families. CM has sanctioned Rs.1000 to each white ration card holder and supplied 5 kg rice to each person during the lockdown period, he said. He complimented that District Collector N B Gupta has been doing laudable job to contain the pandemic Covid-19 by involving all the medical and sanitary personnel.