Jaganmohan Reddy to Meet Local Public Representatives Amid Political Shifts

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy is set to convene a meeting with public representatives from local bodies today at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli. This gathering forms part of a series of meetings aimed at engaging with party leaders and public officials.

Attendees of the meeting will include Mandal Parishad Presidents (MPPs), Vice MPPs, Municipal Chairpersons, Municipal Vice Chairpersons, Councillors, and Mandal Praja Parishad Chairs (MPTCs) from various regions, including Rajampet Municipality in Annamayya District, Ramakuppam Mandal in the Kuppam Constituency of Chittoor District, Madakasira Municipality in Sri Sathya Sai District, and Roddam Mandal in Penukonda Constituency. The discussions will centre on recent no-confidence motions, as well as the current political climate, with Jagan issuing directives to the public representatives and party leaders.

Recently, Jagan expressed his concerns regarding the opposition coalition government, asserting that the public has grown increasingly dissatisfied with its performance and claimed that former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has failed to deliver on promises. He highlighted that the electorate is aware of Naidu's actions and suggested that he will face the consequences at the polls. Jagan remains confident that the YSRCP will secure a substantial victory in the upcoming elections, as he shared insights gathered from meetings with party observers and regional coordinators concerning the state's political landscape.

In addition to his local engagements, Jagan will depart for Bangalore today, leaving his Tadepalli residence at 4:15 PM and scheduled to arrive at Gannavaram Airport by 5:40 PM, ultimately reaching his destination in Bangalore by 8:00 PM.