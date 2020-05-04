Jagan's fever comments caused spread of virus in AP: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: The State government utterly failed in preventing the spread of COVID19 in AP and for that, the rulers are responsible, observed Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan while interacting with the Anantapur district leaders on Monday, through a teleconference.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's careless comments on coronavirus were one of the main reasons for the spread. He observed that now the real challenge in front of the government is ensuring no green and orange zone should turn into a red zone.

Jagan said that COVID19 was just like any other ordinary fever, as a result, there was negligence which turned out to be a setback in initial preventive measures, Pawan Kalyan observed. People may behave indifferently towards the virus preventive measures if the rulers talk like this, he added.

The Jana Sena chief observed that the experts opined that there will be a tough time after lifting the lockdown and for that also the government must be prepared well in advance.