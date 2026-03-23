Jal Biradari national convener calls for saving Kolleru lake

Visakhapatnam: National convener of Jal Biradari Bolisetty Satyanarayana cautioned that if the destruction of Kolleru lake is not halted with immediate effect, it will inevitably lead to an environmental devastation.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he emphasised the urgent need to undertake conservation measures on a war-footing to protect Kolleru lake, which has been subjected to severe destruction over the past 50 years.

Satyanarayana expressed deep concern over the scale of ruin caused to Kolleru lake under the guise of ‘development’ between 1975 and 2025. He pointed out that the lake, which remained pristine and intact for over a thousand years, endured the rule of numerous dynasties. However, since 1975, the lake has been severely neglected and ruined, he stated.

Further, Satyanarayana opined that environmentalists are deeply distressed over the fact that the lake originally spanned in an area of approximately 2,22,600 acres has now shrunk to a mere 90,000 acres, following years of encroachments and destruction. He observed that the degradation of the lake began during the tenure of former Chief Minister Jalagam Vengala Rao and the trend continued in subsequent governments.

Satyanarayana further asserted that the much-hyped ‘Operation Kolleru’ launched during the tenure of Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was merely a facade intended to mislead the Supreme Court orders, rather than a genuine initiative aimed at protecting it. Satyanarayana expressed ire that despite strict directives issued by the Supreme Court to protect the vast and extensive boundaries of Kolleru lake, the governments have failed to take any measures towards the direction.

The national convener mentioned that in the interest of environmental conservation, the Jal Biradari are submitting complaints to the heads of all relevant institutions across the country with modern technology and satellite imagery evidence. He asserted that Article 48A of the constitution mandates the protection of nature and the environment, he said.

He called for collective action, urging people from all sections of society to come forward to put an end to this destruction.