'Jala Kala a boon to farmers': Malagundla Sankara Naryana

Anantapur: Roads and buildings minister Malagundla Sankara Naryana has described Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as a promise keeper. He never goes back on his promise no matter what it takes to fulfil it.



Participating in a meeting at Penukonda for launching the borewell scheme here on Tuesday, Narayana stated that it has become burdensome for farmers to drill a borewell to irrigate their farms and in many cases borewells failed to yield water thus landing the farmers in indebtedness. Realising the financial problems of the farmers he had promised the scheme implementation during his 3000 km padayatra and took financial pains to implement it. The ÝSR Jala Kala will further financially consolidate the farmers, the minister claimed.

The Chief Minister has also decided to add the power motor to the scheme. The scheme is being implemented at a cost Rs 2,340 crore with the aim of covering all eligible farmers, particularly small and marginal farmers, in 4 years, the minister said.

The objective of the government is to give water for every acre of land in the state. District collector Gandham Chandrudu, government whip Kapuramachandra Reddy and others also spoke haling the welfare initiatives of the Chief Minister.