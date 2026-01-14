Jallikattu Festival to kickstart at Anupalli Village in Chandragiri

The vibrant Jallikattu festivities are set to kick off shortly in Anupalli village, located in the Chandragiri constituency of Tirupati district. Hundreds of bulls have been brought in from Chittoor and Tirupati districts, as well as from Tamil Nadu, to participate in this traditional celebration. A large number of young men are eager to compete for the prizes tied around the bulls' necks, adding an element of excitement to the event.

In a dazzling display of spirit, the bulls have been beautifully adorned with colourful flowers and special ornaments by their owners, making the festival particularly eye-catching. Thousands of spectators from surrounding villages have flocked to Anupalli to witness this extraordinary Jallikattu event.

To ensure safety and security, a significant police presence has been deployed throughout the village to monitor the crowd and prevent any untoward incidents. Villagers have also arranged special iron grills and temporary galleries to protect the spectators during the festivities. In light of the heavy traffic of vehicles heading towards Anupalli, police have implemented traffic diversions on the main roads.

Celebrated while adhering to the village's ancient traditions, this Jallikattu festival has fostered a lively and festive atmosphere that is being enjoyed by all attendees.