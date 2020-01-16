Jana Sena and BJP hitched officially, says the alliance is for the better future of the state

After holding a wide range of discussions on the alliance and future course of action, the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana has held a joint press meet in Vijayawada. Addressing the media, Kanna Lakshminarayana welcomed the move of Pawan Kalyan to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He thanked Pawan for coming forward to work with Andhra Pradesh BJP without any condition. "The two parties will fight together on government's anti-people decisions and strive hard for 2024 elections," Kanna asserted.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan reiterated that he joined the hands with BJP for the future of the state. The actor turned politician has said that he had been holding discussions with BJP for quite some time. He said they had come to the consensus to take the failures of the TDP and YSRCP governments into the public.

Pawan expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would be formed in the next general election.

Later, both the leaders took a dig at Jagan's government over the proposal of three capitals in the state. They warned of severe consequences if the government will not withdraw the proposal.