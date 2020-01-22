Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hints that the centre has no role in state's capital

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan who along with BJP senior leaders met union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Wednesday has said that the BJP-Jana Sena would chalk out the plan of action to take the alliance forward.

He said that the leaders of Jana Sena and BJP leaders had discussed the current state of politics in Andhra Pradesh with the minister. Pawan alleged that despite providing funds to the state, the government had not submitted the Utility Certificate.

Interestingly Pawan Kalyan has hinted about the centre's role in the capital issue. He said that the centre has nothing to do with the state's capital, which is entirely in the state's purview. However, he denied YSRCP's claims of the centre's support on the proposal of three capitals.