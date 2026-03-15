Jana Sena marks Foundation Day in remote tribal villages

Paderu (ASR district): Jana Sena Party observed its 13th Foundation Day on Saturday in an unconventional setting — the remote tribal villages of Onuru and Nandigaruvu in Paderu constituency, Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan personally visited the area, forgoing grand stages in favour of direct engagement with tribal communities.

Pawan inspected a 2.4-kilometre BT road built at approximately Rs 1.7 crore under the PM Jan Man programme, cutting through hilly terrain with eight culverts. He also reviewed drinking water connections provided to 60 households under the Jal Jeevan Mission and examined MGNREGS retaining walls on hill slopes.

At the local anganwadi, he distributed sweets, nutrition kits and clothing to children and pregnant women. He directed officials to repair a school’s damaged flooring and address infrastructure requests from Kothapolam village residents.

The party chief proposed planting fruit-bearing trees along village roads for supplementary income, developing eco-tourism through bamboo cottages and homestays, and providing vocational training for tribal youth in private security.

Tribal residents welcomed him with traditional Dhimsa dance and ritual offerings. He concluded the visit with prayers at the Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari temple in Paderu.