Jana Sena Party eyes Guntur seat

Guntur: JSP is eyeing Tenali, Guntur West or East and Narasaraopet Assembly constituency in the erstwhile Guntur district to field the party candidates in the coming Assembly elections. The JSP high command is mounting pressure on the TDP to allot the seats to the JSP.

JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has declared that he will contest from Tenali Assembly constituency in Guntur district in the coming Assembly elections. He started ground work to contest in the coming Assembly elections. He opened the Assembly constituency election office in Tenali and actively conducted the party activities in Tenali.

Similarly, the JSP Guntur city president Nerella Suresh on Monday night met the JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan in the party head office and explained the party position in Guntur city. He explained the need to allot one Assembly seat in Guntur city, either Guntur West or East. He also explained activities of the party organised in the constituency highlighting corruption and failures of the YSRCP government. He showed video clips and newspaper clippings of the party activities.

He expressed his willingness to contest from Guntur East or West. Pawan Kalyan told him to continue party activities in both Assembly constituencies and strengthen the party with an eye on the coming Assembly elections. Pawan Kalyan already has his own survey reports about the aspirants. Based on the survey reports, he is interacting with the aspirants.

The JSP leaders informed that the TDP alliance is one of the positive factors for the party. Pawan Kalyan said if the leaders have a problem, immediately inform him or to the party head office to take action. He said it is the responsibility of the party leaders to see that anti-YSRCP votes should not split in the Assembly elections.