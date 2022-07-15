Jana Sena starts "Good Morning CM Sir" campaign on plight of roads in the state

The Jana Sena Party has started a new campaign to inform the government about the bad condition of the roads in Andhra Pradesh. As part of this program, Jana Sena leaders and activists are sharing photos and videos on social media. In this background, flower plants suddenly appeared in the middle of the road. In the Good Morning CM Sir campaign undertaken by the Jana Sena to inform about the plight of the roads in their area, Jana Sena cadres are sharing photos and videos of the roads everywhere on social media.



In this background, the Jana Sena leaders innovatively planted flower saplings on the roads damaged in Urmila Nagar, Bhavanipuram, and Vijayawada. They participated in an innovative digital campaign of planting flowers by taking a video of the condition of the roads.

Speaking on this occasion, Potina Mahesh asked what the government had done with the money that had borrowed 2000 crores for road repairs and what happened to the talk that all roads will be repaired by July 15? Mahesh said Jana Sena will fight until the government repairs the roads.

On the other hand, Jana Sena party cadre in Ramannapalem village of Achanta constituency, the potholes are filled with water due to the recent rains. Due to this, some people planted paddy on the road.