Jana Sena to hold emergency PAC meeting to make its stand clear on capital change

The Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) will reportedly hold an emergency meeting on Monday evening at party headquarters in Mangalgiri at 5 pm on the capital issue. As the assembly sessions begin on Monday, the party is likely to discuss the party's decisions on the capital, Amaravati and its alliance with the BJP.

It is a known fact that Jana Sena and BJP have decided to work together. They have stated that their aim is to provide a strong, stable and non-corrupt regime. Pawan Kalyan has also asserted that the Jana Sena-BJP government will be formed in Andhra Pradesh in 2024.

On the other hand, the police are making stringent security arrangements in view of special assembly meetings on the capital change in Amaravati. Guntur South Coast Zone IG Vineet Brijlal met with some IPS officials in Guntur to discuss on the Law and Order issue.