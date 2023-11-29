Jana Sena to hold high-level meeting on December 1, to discuss on plans for elections

Jana Sena party to hold a crucial meeting on December 1 to discuss of the strategies to be implemented in the coming days to get ready for the assembly and Parliament elections to be held in six months.



Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan, along with other key members such as Party Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar and State General Secretary Nagababu, will be in attendance.

The meeting will take place on December 1st at 3 pm at the party central office in Mangalagiri. Various members and representatives, including PAC members, working group members, district and city presidents, constituency in-charges, subsidiary division chairmen, regional coordinators of the Women wing and others were invited.

During the meeting, directions will be given regarding the readiness of the party for the upcoming elections. Discussions will also focus on the programs to be undertaken in cooperation between Jana Sena and TDP (Telugu Desam Party) at the field level and the examination of voter lists.

Overall, the meeting aims to strategize and coordinate efforts for the Andhra Pradesh elections, with a focus on joint programs of TDP and Jana Sena.