Jana Sena's Janavani Bharosa program to be held today in Vijayawada

Jana Sena Party will organize Janavani Jana Sena Bharosa program to hear the cry of common man in Andhra Pradesh. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will participate in the Janavani Jana Sena Bharosa program to be held at Makineni Basavapunnaya Vigyan Kendra in Vijayawada today.



Pawan Kalyan's program who will hold meeting from 10 am to 3 pm and he has already reached Vijayawada. Jana Sena leaders and activists made all the arrangements for the program. He will receive requests directly from the people.

It seems that Pawan Kalyan will organize the Janavani program every Sunday in order to be accessible to the people. Again on the 10th, Janavani Jana Sena Bharosa program will be held in Vijayawada. The program will be held in Rayalaseema and north Coastal Andhra two weeks later.

Jana Sena leaders said that the main objective of Janavani program is to know the problems from the people and inform them directly to the government. Police have made heavy security.