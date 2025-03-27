Live
Japan ready to set up firms in Sri City
A delegation led by its Ambassador calls on CM, holds discussions on possible fields of collaboration
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday held a meeting with a Japanese delega-tion led by Ambassador Keiichi Ono in Secretariat to explore avenues for strengthening col-laboration and growth. During the meeting, the Chief Minister mentioned the history of strong ties with Japan and highlighted the state’s thriving Japanese ecosystem in Sri City, which has been instrumental in attracting Japanese firms.
The discussions focused on key sectors such as shipbuilding, electronics, chemicals, auto-mobiles, auto components, and education. The state government plans to collaborate with renowned Japanese developers to establish a dedicated SME Park near Sri City.
