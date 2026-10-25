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JC inspects nomination centres

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Joint Collector Puli Srinivasulu made surprise inspections at MPDO nomination centres in Peddaraveedu and Dornala, reviewing election readiness with key officials.

JC inspects nomination centres
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JC inspects nomination centres

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Markapur: Joint Collector Puli Srinivasulu made a surprise inspection of the nomination centres at MPDO offices in Peddaraveedu and Dornala on Saturday.

He reviewed receipt of nominations and other election matters with Returning Officer Dr Ramesh Kumar, MPDO John Sundaram and Tahsildar Ramakrishna. He advised them to take proper care to ensure the process is conducted as per rules and without any problems.

Naresh Nandam
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Naresh Nandam

Naresh.Nandam[email protected]

Naresh Babu Nandam works as a Special Correspondent at The Hans India and primarily covers the erstwhile Prakasam district. He has a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a bachelor's degree in Law. He has around twenty years of experience in print and broadcast journalism. He is a certified Google News Initiative trainer for fact-checking and online verification. Outside his journalism work, he is an OSINT practitioner and takes part in CTF challenges. He is the author of a spiritual thriller titled 'The Amber Scroll', available on Amazon.in.

Tags

Joint Collector Puli SrinivasuluNomination Centre InspectionPeddaraveedu MPDO OfficeDornala MPDO OfficeLocal Body Elections
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