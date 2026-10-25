JC inspects nomination centres

Markapur: Joint Collector Puli Srinivasulu made a surprise inspection of the nomination centres at MPDO offices in Peddaraveedu and Dornala on Saturday.

He reviewed receipt of nominations and other election matters with Returning Officer Dr Ramesh Kumar, MPDO John Sundaram and Tahsildar Ramakrishna. He advised them to take proper care to ensure the process is conducted as per rules and without any problems.