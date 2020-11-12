JFCMC postpones review petition against bail to accused in Nandyal family suicide case

Kurnool: The review petition seeking cancellation of bail to Circle Inspector, Soma Sekhar Reddy and Head Constable, Gangadhar was postponed to 16th November by the Nandyal Junior First Class Magistrate Court (JFCMC) on Thursday. The CI and head constable are accused in Abdul Salam death case. The duo was arrested and produced in the court on 9th November. The Nandyal JFCM Court has granted bail on the same day and released them.

The community leaders and the leaders of various caste-based organisations have spit fire on releasing the accused on bail. They immediately filed a review petition at the JFCM Court seeking cancellation of bail to CI and a head constable. The court after pursuing the review petition has postponed its decision to 16th November.

It is known that family of four from Nandyal in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh committed suicide for allegedly being tortured by police over several months. Prior to committing suicide, the family members have recorded a video, which was released that led to the arrest of two policemen.