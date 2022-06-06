JP Nadda addresses at Shakti Kendra in Vijayawada, takes dig at AP govt. over health scheme

BJP national president JP Nadda has called on BJP workers to take to the people the steps being taken by the central government to keep the country safe. Arriving in Vijayawada as part of an AP tour, he spoke at a gathering of BJP Shakti Kendra dignitaries held there. He said there were more than 46,000 polling booths in the state and opined that the onus was on the power centers to take the party to the people booth-wise. Nadda suggested focusing on the issue of recruiting new people to the party.



"We want to ensure that there is the participation of all sections in the booth committees and the onus was on the power center elites to work for the perception of the BJP as a party of all sections," he said. Nadda further took a dig at the state government for campaigning the Ayushman Bharat scheme as the state's scheme and advised the cadre to take to the public the matter of receiving medical treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat.

He suggested that every BJP activist should hoist the party flag over their house and directed that the message given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Mann Ki Baat should be viewed collectively by all activists at the booth level. Nadda said that the state BJP has released a book on the schemes and development programs being implemented by the central government and urged the power centre units to take them to the public.