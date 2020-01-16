Jr NTR is next CM of Andhra Pradesh, TDP activists erect banners in Prakasam

After losing the last assembly elections, the Telugu Desam Party's situation has become worse with the legislatures looking to part their ways to other parties. On the other hand, Nara Lokesh, who emerged as the successor of Chandrababu in the party, has received disgruntlement from all quarters for lack of ability to speak. Many political analysts have expressed the view that the need for junior NTR's entry in these circumstances.

Off late, on the occasion of Sankranti, the TDP activists erected flex in the Prakasam district stating the need of NTR to foray into politics to save the sinking TDP. The TDP activists went on to claim that the Young Tiger to be the Chief Minister in 2024.

Along with the Flexi, a photo of NTR sitting in CM's chair is going viral on social media. However, the former Chief Minister is not seen in the flex.





