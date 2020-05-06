JSM Pawan Kalyan flays AP government for assigning teachers at wine shops

Amaravati: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan condemned appointing teaching faculty at government-run wine shops.

He said the State government spoiled 40 days lockdown spirit by opening liquor sales. Pawan made these comments while interacting with party's Chittoor district leaders on Tuesday.

The Hindus celebrated Srirama Navami and Ugadi and Christians celebrated Good Friday and Easter without stepping out from their homes, the JSP chief pointed out. Now the Muslims are performing prayers in the month of Ramzan within their homes, but the government relaxed lockdown for liquor sales, which is unfair, he observed.

Jagan became Chief Minister by promising total prohibition of alcohol, but now he was promoting liquor sales for revenue generation, Pawan criticised.

On the other hand, he praised the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in preventing the spread of Covid-19during a teleconference with the BJP leaders including the party's State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana, MP GVL Narasimha Rao and others.