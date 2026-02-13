JSP city president Podili Baburao meets Municipal Commissioner

Anantapur: As per the instructions of Jana Sena Party Joint Anantapur District President and AHUDA Chairman TC Varun, M Jaswanth Rao, who took charge as the new Commissioner of Anantapur Municipal Corporation, paid a courtesy call on Jana Sena City President Podili Baburao on Thursday.

On this occasion, the Commissioner was felicitated with a shawl and presented with a bouquet and conveyed his best wishes.

City President Podili Baburao said that the Jana Sena Party always provides its full support to the municipal machinery in the development of the city, improvement of sanitation and resolution of public problems. Those who participated in this program were Hussain (City Chief Secretary), Seshadri (City Secretary), Pula Vijay (City Leaders).