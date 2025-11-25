JSP hands over Rs 5 lakh to family of deceased activist
Anantapur: AHUDA Chairman TC Varun, Jana Sena State general secretary Bhavani Ravikumar and city president Podili Baburao handed over the compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the parents of the deceased party activist here on Monday.
Party activist Obulasetti Pawan Kumar of Narayanapuram Panchayat, Anantapur, died in a road accident. The compensation was paid as per the instructions of party leader Pawan Kalyan.
City secretaries Lal Swamy, Vallamsetty Venkataramana and Veeramahila Anasuya were also present.
U.S.–Russia Hold Abu Dhabi Peace Talks As Overnight Missile Barrage Devastates Kyiv
As Washington pursues fresh negotiations with Moscow in Abu Dhabi, Kyiv faces one of its harshest overnight assaults, leaving at least six dead and intensifying pressure on Ukraine amid contentious peace-deal discussions.