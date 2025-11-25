JSP hands over Rs 5 lakh to family of deceased activist

Anantapur: AHUDA Chairman TC Varun, Jana Sena State general secretary Bhavani Ravikumar and city president Podili Baburao handed over the compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the parents of the deceased party activist here on Monday.

Party activist Obulasetti Pawan Kumar of Narayanapuram Panchayat, Anantapur, died in a road accident. The compensation was paid as per the instructions of party leader Pawan Kalyan.

City secretaries Lal Swamy, Vallamsetty Venkataramana and Veeramahila Anasuya were also present.