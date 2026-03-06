JSP slams YSRCP over fake Bhagavad Gita books printing

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party leader Kiran Royal alleged a huge corruption took place in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the YSRCP regime under former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He called it the biggest scam in TTD’s history, claiming crores of rupees were looted in the name of printing Bhagavad Gita books.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Kiran Royal pointed out that the authentic Bhagavad Gita has 700 shlokas, but TTD printed books with just 15 pages. “No such short version of Bhagavad Gita exists anywhere,” he said, adding that these books were printed under the names of Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Dharma Reddy.

He further said authors’ names are never used on TTD-printed scriptures. He questioned why Dharma Reddy’s name appeared on Bhagavad Gita books printing and accused the involved parties of diluting the holy text. “People swear on Bhagavad Gita for truth, yet they tampered with it here,” Royal stated.

The JSP leader demanded that YS Jagan, Karunakar Reddy and Dharma Reddy apologise to the entire Hindus. He also criticised the attacks on present TTD Chairman BR Naidu, who is being personally targeted and smeared simply for exposing Bhagavad Gita printing irregularities.