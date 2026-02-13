Justice Balaji assumes office as addl judge of AP High Court

Vijayawada: Justice Balaji Medamalli assumed charge as an additional judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held on Thursday morning in the First Court Hall of the High Court. Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur administered the oath of office to Justice Balaji Medamalli.

Justice Balaji Medamalli was born in Rajampet of YSR Kadapa district. He completed his legal education in Hyderabad and began his legal career as a junior under senior advocate Gudapati Venkateswara Rao. Between 2004 and 2006, he served as assistant government pleader (AGP). In 2018, he rendered services as Standing Counsel for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Several judges of the High Court attended the ceremony. Additional solicitor general Challa Dhananjaya, advocate general D Srinivas, Bar Council chairman Dwarakanath Reddy, the registrar general of the High Court, other registrars and members of the Bar Association and Bar Council were also present on the occasion.