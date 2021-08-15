Justice being delivered despite pandemic, says Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice

Nelapadu (Amaravati): Chief Justice Aroop Kumar Goswamy of Andhra Pradesh High Court, after hoisting the national flag at the High court here on Sunday, paid glowing tributes to all the freedom fighters, who lost their lives during the freedom struggle.

The chief justice said that it is time for everyone to remember their sacrifices. He expressed concern over the unprecedented pandemic of Covid19 which affected the whole world. "Even the judiciary was not in a position to function normally," he said. However, in spite of the adverse conditions, efforts are on to provide justice online by overcoming the obstacles, he said. Advocate General Sriram Subrahmaniam underlined the importance of rededicating ourselves to the nation. "Everyone in society should be provided equal opportunity," he added.

Andhra Pradesh Bar Council president G Rama Rao, High Court Advocates Association president YV Ravi Prasad, several High Court judges, registrars, Additional Solicitor General, public prosecutors, advocates and the High Court staff were present.