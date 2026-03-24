Jyothi Mahotsavam of Sri Chowdeswari Devi held with religious fervour

Nandyal: Jyothi Mahotsavam of Sri Chowdeswari Devi, revered as a manifestation of Goddess Kashi Visalakshi, was celebrated with great devotion on Monday at Nandavaram village in Banganapalle mandal of Nandyal district.

The festival, held as part of Ugadi celebrations, commenced at Sunday midnight and concluded on Monday morning when hundreds of sacred lamps reached the temple after a grand procession.Temple authorities, including Assistant Commissioner Srinivasa Reddy, Executive Officer Nallakalva Srinivasulu Reddy and Chairman PV Nagarjuna Reddy organised the event.

The rituals began in the early hours with the traditional ritual to ward off evil, performed by Vishwabrahmin Bhaskaraya, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the sacred fire in front of the temple. Later, special prayers were offered at Jyothi Mandapam before the procession was formally inaugurated.

Devotees in large numbers participated in the procession by preparing sacred lamps. Nearly 900 lamps illuminated the main road from Chennakesava temple premises to Chowdeswari temple.

In view of the large turnout, authorities arranged barricades and restricted entry into the sanctum, allowing only general viewing of the deity. Tight security arrangements were made by police, while medical camps, special bus services, and community-led food distribution ensured smooth conduct of the festival.