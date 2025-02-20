Kabaddi tourney sees good participation of local youth

Visakhapatnam : Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) in association with the Adani Foundation organised a kabaddi tournament under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme at Jalaripallipalem.

The kabaddi tournament is part of a broader effort by the port and foundation to encourage physical fitness and promote sports culture in the region. Over the past three months, more than 750 local participants actively competed in the tournaments held in various sports, including volleyball, cricket, badminton and kabaddi.

Speaking on the occasion, the representatives of the port management mentioned that sports have the power to unite and empower communities. Through the CSR initiatives, the management aims to not only improve physical health of individuals but also create a positive environment that fosters teamwork and social harmony.

The kabaddi tournament is an example of their commitment to the local community and promoting an active lifestyle, the management mentioned.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of local villagers. Officials from the port management and foundation presented medals and prizes to the winners.