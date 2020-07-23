Kadapa: CBI officials quiz watchman at his house as a part of Viveka's murder ongoing investigation

Kadapa: As part of ongoing investigation CBI sleuths have interrogated Vivekananda Reddy house watchman Rangaiah on Thursday.

It may be recalled that watchman Rangaiah who was one of the suspects in this case, was already interrogated by Special Investigation Teams (SITs) appointed by TDP and YSR Congress governments. He was also sent to Narco Analysis tests.

CBI has questioned the watchman based on points raised by Vivekananda Reddy daughter Suneetha Reddy suspecting the role of watchman in the conspiracy. It may be recalled that YS. Vivekananda Reddy who was the incharge behalf of YSR Congress Party for Jammalamadugu constituency in 2019 general elections returned to his residence along with party functionaries after completion of electioneering around 10.15 pm on 14th March.

Later, he had meeting with them up to 11 pm and he had asked them to come next day morning and also instructed his PA A. Krishna Reddy to be there at 7 am. However, he was murdered on the same night and the incident came to light on 15th March morning.