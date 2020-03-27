Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has urged the people to maintain a social distance

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has urged the people to stay at their homes and maintain social distance when they come out to purchase essential commodities as it will be the only alternative to prevent spread of dreaded virus.

Addressing the people, after inspecting local vegetable market arranged at municipal ground here on Thursday, he said that coronavirus is the most dangerous disease as it will be highly difficult to trace it until 14 days. The disease will be spread to other family members and to neighbours, he said.

He said that the administration as arranged temporary outlets at municipal grounds, Chinnachouk, Yerramukkapalle areas in city for purchase of vegetables. The Deputy Chief Minister has urged the voluntary organisations and youth to extend their support to the government by voluntarily participating in the lockdown implementation. He warned the vendors and traders against selling the commodities at higher rates. Municipal Commissioner Lavanna, and others were present.