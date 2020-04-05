Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha says government committed to improving living standards of poor

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that the government was working hard for uplifting the living standards of poor and downtrodden in the State.



Speaking on Saturday after distributing Rs 1,000 to white card holders in the wake of lockdown at Gouse Nagar, Nakash Nagar, Mangala Street and Bellari Road in the city, he asserted that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to eradicating the poverty by implementing various welfare schemes despite the State is facing serious financial crisis.

He said that due to ongoing lock down poor people were facing hardship even in earning daily bread for their families. Keeping view the pathetic situation, the government decided to distribute Rs 1,000 to every white ration card holder along with rice and red gram to the needy.

The Minister disclosed that the government was planning to supply rice, and red gram at the doorsteps of people during the second phase on April 15.

While urging the people to maintain physical distance at market places, he called upon them to stay at home to prevent spread of coronavirus.

He said that the administration was ensuring all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus by declaring infected areas as red zones. Municipal Commissioner K Lavanna and other officials were present.