Kadapa: Deputy CM Amzath Basha asks beneficiaries to avail of OTS facility

Kadapa: Describing Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme as a boon for people, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha urged the beneficiaries to utilise the scheme as they can own the house through One Time Settlement (OTS) system.

Participating as chief guest in the awareness programme on OTS organised by Kadapa Municipal Corporation here on Saturday along with Mayor K Suresh Babu, he said the beneficiaries, who have constructed the houses from 1983 to 2011 through State Housing Corporation (SHC), would own their house with title deed of their own through OTS.

He said the beneficiaries could get complete loan waiver by paying Rs 10,000 in rural areas, Rs 15,000 in Municipalities and Rs 20,000 in Municipal Corporation limits.

Basha said the government has provided total rights to the beneficiary either selling or for pledging the property by relaxing norms under respective sections. He said the government will register the property in the name of beneficiary without stamp duty and collecting user charges at Village Secretariats. He said that the facility would be available up December 20.

He said as many as 4.07 beneficiaries have been identified in the district while 23,404 in Kadapa Municipal Corporation limits. He said that government will facilitate bank loan for OTS scheme beneficiaries.

Mayor K Suresh Babi directed the Panchayat secretaries and engineering officials to initiate steps for completion of data entry as time is very limited. Deputy Mayors Muntaz Begam, Nityananda Reddy, RDO Dharma Chandra Reddy and Municipal Commissioner Ranga Swamy were present.