Kadapa Municipal Commissioner inspects MRF Industrial Estate Garbage Transfer Station Ukkayapalli
Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS inspected the areas of NCC Putlampalli MRF Industrial Estate Garbage Transfer Station Ukkayapalli along with concerned Sanitation Department officials and Engineering Department officials as part of his morning visit.
As part of the NCC works being constructed in Potlampalli, the officials of the engineering department were ordered to take steps to prepare the bed first by flattening it with a roller and then doing the appropriate work.
As part of the flooring works, the officials were advised to start the electrical works as well and take steps to complete the works quickly.
Even the NCC officials were advised to arrange fencing and plant trees.
After that, the tables of the club vehicles arriving at the Garbage Transfer Station were examined and the officials were ordered to take steps to ensure that each vehicle received the garbage as assigned to them and brought it to the respective station.
Considering the MRF being constructed in the industrial estate, the authorities have been directed to start the works by setting up the compound wall throughout the beginning and to take suitable plans for the electrical connection.
The officials were directed to inspect the works of the garbage transfer station being constructed at Ukkaipally and take steps to complete the works without any quality defects.
After that, the officials were ordered to take steps to ensure that the clap vehicles coming there must make five trips every day.
The officials were advised to take appropriate plans for segregation of such garbage.
He instructed the engineering officers to take appropriate measures without any quality defects while considering the works being constructed at Gardens Transfer Station Vinayaka Nagar and to take appropriate measures to complete the work within the allotted time and to take appropriate plans to make it available soon.