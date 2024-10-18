Kadapa Municipal Corporation Commissioner N. Manoj Reddy Conducts City Inspection, Addresses Key Issues

Kadapa : In a proactive effort to address pressing municipal concerns, Commissioner N. Manoj Reddy conducted a morning inspection of several key areas within Kadapa city. His visit included stops at significant locations such as the RTC Bus Stand, Gurukula Vidyapeet, Brahmaiah Shed, Apsara Circle, TTD Kalyanamandap, and Prakash Nagar.

During the inspection, Commissioner Reddy identified the issue of rainwater accumulation at the RTC bus stand and directed officials to promptly remove the stagnant water to prevent inconvenience to the public. He emphasized the need for the development of robust plans to resolve water storage challenges in affected areas.

In his address to the engineering and sanitation departments, Reddy underscored the necessity for a collaborative approach to tackle the rainwater accumulation issues from Gurukula Vidyapeet to Brahmaiah Shed. He called for immediate measures to mitigate problems faced by residents in these regions.

Furthermore, the Commissioner ordered sanitation officials to clear garbage collection points between Apsara Circle and TTD Kalyanamandap and ensure the cleanliness of the surrounding environment, highlighting the importance of environmental hygiene.



The inspection also included a review of ongoing engineering projects near Visvesvaraya Circle at Prakash Nagar, where Reddy insisted on maintaining quality and diligence in construction efforts to minimize public disruption.

The inspection was attended by Executive Engineer Dhanalakshmi, Deputy Executive Engineer Kiran Kumar, Sanitary Inspectors, and other municipal staff, all of whom are tasked with implementing the Commissioner’s directives to enhance the city's living conditions.



















