Kadapa Municipal Corporation Meeting: Heavy Police Deployment and Section 144 Imposed

In Kadapa, a crucial meeting of the Municipal Corporation's General Body is set to take place shortly. Authorities have taken stringent measures around the corporation office, with a significant police presence ensuring the smooth conduct of the meeting. Section 144 has been enforced in the area, prohibiting rallies and public gatherings.

The meeting, which was postponed earlier, is now scheduled to take place today under the supervision of the authorities. Tensions have been running high, with a power struggle emerging between the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over the allocation of seats on the dais.

Police forces are maintaining strict vigilance to avoid any untoward incidents, especially given the political climate surrounding the event. With Section 144 in effect, authorities aim to prevent any large-scale protests or disruptions during the meeting.