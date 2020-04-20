Kadapa: Railway keyman opens the door of happiness for tribals

Kadapa: Usually, rich people, industrialists, film actors, politicos and big organisations donate funds during moment of crisis but a lowly-paid railway employee proved to be an exception of sorts during this lockdown period. A class-1V employee of railway department showcased his big heart as he came to the rescue of tribals who lost their livelihood post corona outbreak. With entry of forest restricted in the wake of lockdown, the plight of tribals went from bad to worse.

Realising their troubles, Papijenny Ramakrishna Reddy, working as a keyman at Kalamala area in Yerraguntla mandal, came forward and provided essential commodities to 115 families in Akunarayanapalle, Ramaiahpalle, Markapuram, Vankamarri, Akkal Reddypalle in Porumamilla mandal by spending Rs 1.25 lakh from his own pocket.

"For the last one month we lost our livelihood as we couldn't go to the forests. We didn't even get essentials supplied by the government due to lack of transport. But this young man came to our rescue," says Udayagiri Brahmaiah of Akunarayanapalle village.

Hailing from family of farmers, P Ramakrishna Reddy, son of Gurivi Reddy Subba Lakshamma of Tellapadu village of Kalasapadu mandal, has been working as a keyman at Kalamala railway gate for the last sethe the ven years.