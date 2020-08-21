Kadapa: SP K K N Anurajan presents Rs 30 lakh cheque to kin of cop

Kadapa: Superintendent of Police K K N Anurajan on Thursday handed over Rs 30 lakh cheque to the family members of Armed Reserved constable P Venkatakiran, who was killed after his weapon accidentally fired when he was discharging duties.

It may be recalled that in 2018, AR constable P Venkatakiran was killed after his weapon accidentally fired when he was on duty.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP assured that police department would extend all help to the deceased family. Additional SP Reshikesava Reddy, AR DSP Ramanaiah and others were present.