Kadiri MLA takes part in Sravana fete at Anjaneya temple

Palapatidinne: As part of the auspicious Sravana Masam Mahotsavam, Kadiri MLA Kandukunta Venkata Prasad participated in the first Sravana Saturday puja celebrations held at the renowned spiritual centre, Palapatidinne Anjaneya Swamy temple in Nallacheruvu mandal. On the occasion, the MLA offered prayers to Lord Anjaneya Swamy and actively took part in the Annadanam (mass feeding) programme organised as part of the festivities. Accompanying him were state executive secretary P V Pavan Kumar Reddy and his spouse, along with several local leaders from Nallacheruvu mandal.

A large number of devotees and followers also attended the event with great devotion and enthusiasm.

The grand celebrations marked the beginning of the temple’s month-long religious events during the sacred Sravana season.