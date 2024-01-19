  • Menu
Kadiri YSRCP in-charge BS Maqbool Ahmed flocks to Vijayawada for Ambedkar statue inauguration

Kadiri YSRCP in-charge BS Maqbool Ahmed flocks to Vijayawada for Ambedkar statue inauguration
Highlights

Ambedkar fans and SC ST brothers left today from Kadiri in four buses under the leadership of Kadiri YSRCP candidate BS Maqbool Ahmed to participate in the unveiling of 125 feet huge statue of Ambedkar in Vijayawada today.

Ambedkar fans and SC ST brothers left today from Kadiri in four buses under the leadership of Kadiri YSRCP candidate BS Maqbool Ahmed to participate in the unveiling of 125 feet huge statue of Ambedkar in Vijayawada today.

On this occasion, BS Maqbool Ahmed waved the flag and started the buses.

BS Maqbul Ahmed warmly greeted the Ambedkar fans who were leaving for Vijayawada, SC ST brothers and wished them all the best.

On this occasion, he said that Chandrababu Naidu cheated by promising to erect a huge statue of Ambedkar in the capital Amaravati when he was in power, and the Chief Minister of the state YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will unveil a huge statue of Ambedkar tomorrow.

On this occasion, the brothers of SC and ST have appealed to Jagan Mohan Reddy to stand in support of Jaganmohan Reddy in the next election and make him the Chief Minister again and also to make him who is contesting in Kadiri win with a huge majority.

